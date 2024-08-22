Tashkent Hosts Economic Horizons Exhibition With Azerbaijani Participation
Supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Export
and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), an exhibition titled
"Economic Horizons: A Path to Shared Prosperity" was held at the Uz
Expo Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews
reports citing the Ministry.
Azerbaijani and Uzbek delegations, led by Azerbaijan's Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments,
Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, attended the exhibition.
The showcase, featuring four stunning pavilions that highlight
Azerbaijan's rich architectural heritage, is organized into
thematic sections. It presents Azerbaijan's economic achievements,
industrial and agricultural products, advancements in digital
development, and opportunities in transport-logistics, energy,
tourism, and innovative projects. Additionally, it includes content
on the COP29 event and multimedia presentations on
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan economic relations.
Visitors have the chance to explore ongoing restoration projects
in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, new settlement construction,
and infrastructure development. The exhibition also features a
variety of "Made in Azerbaijan" products, including beverages,
canned goods, agricultural and confectionery items, construction
materials, and more.
A notable segment of the exhibition is dedicated to traditional
Azerbaijani textiles, showcasing exquisite carpets from different
weaving schools and providing insights into the traditional art of
carpet weaving.
The exhibition is set to conclude tomorrow.
