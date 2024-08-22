Ozempic And The Uncomfortable Truth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Ozempic, the diet pill that took the world by storm has been under the public scanner for long, is found to be more devastating than what was originally speculated.

A study conducted at St. Vincent's University Hospital (SVUH) in Dublin has challenged the prevailing belief that medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, or Monjaro primarily work by promoting satiety and reducing food intake.

The randomised controlled trial, led by Professor Donal O'Shea of SVUH and the UCD School of Medicine, involved 30 patients and focused on medications based on the hormone Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).

The findings, published today in the Journal of the Obesity Society, reveal a strong relationship between increased metabolic activity caused by daily GLP-1 treatment and the amount of weight lost.

Interestingly, individuals with lower metabolic activity before beginning treatment experienced the most significant benefits.

"This study challenges the main narrative about these newer treatments, which is that they simply make you eat less and that any action on energy burn is minimal," said O'Shea.

"The strength of the association is surprising given the relatively small number of participants, suggesting that this increase in metabolic activity is a significant contributor to how these drugs work."

O'Shea emphasised the importance of understanding the full mechanism behind these treatments.

"Safe medical treatment for obesity is still in its infancy, and we need to fully understand how the treatment works. Understanding how these agents increase energy burn should be an important part of future research. The diet industry has been long criticised for the bilge and inhumanity it churns out in the name of making people slimmer, with the people in the public eye being the highest targets for it, actors, models etc, some of them being candid about their struggles to maintain the size zero figure. Studies like these throw a light on the uncomfortable part of pop culture."