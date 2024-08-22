'90 Rape Cases Daily,,,': West Bengal CM Writes To PM Modi Urging Fast-Track Courts, 15-Day Trial Completion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in rape cases across India, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate and stringent action. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Banerjee highlighted the shocking statistics, revealing that nearly 90 rape cases occur daily in the country, which she emphasized, shakes the confidence and conscience of society.

The Chief Minister's letter comes at a time when the nation is grappling with the horrifying incident of the rape and murder of a post-graduate medical student at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe, has alleged attempts by local police to cover up the crime by altering the crime scene before the federal agency could begin its investigation.

In her letter, Banerjee underscored the urgency of addressing the escalating violence against women through comprehensive and stringent central legislation. She stressed that the safety and security of women are paramount and that the current situation demands swift and decisive action.

"Respected Prime Minister, I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country. In many cases, rapes with murder are committed. According to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure," Banerjee wrote.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to consider enacting stringent central legislation that would prescribe exemplary punishment for those involved in such heinous crimes. She also advocated for the establishment of fast-track special courts to ensure speedy trials in rape cases, suggesting that such trials should ideally be completed within 15 days.

"Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days," she further stated.

The CBI's ongoing investigation into the Kolkata case has further intensified the national discourse on women's safety. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the CBI in the Supreme Court, revealed that the crime scene had been altered by the time the agency took over the probe, raising suspicions of a cover-up by local authorities. The victim's colleagues had reportedly insisted on videography of the scene, indicating their concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

The Supreme Court, in its recent hearing, described the incident as "horrific" and criticized the West Bengal government for the delay in registering an FIR and for the subsequent vandalism at the state-run hospital. The incident has sparked widespread protests and has further highlighted the urgent need for reforms in how such cases are handled across the country.