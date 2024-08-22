7 things you NEVER do to your Rottweiler

عربي


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rottweilers are loyal and protective dogs requiring proper care, training, and respect. Here are seven things you should never do to a Rottweiler.

Never Neglect Socialization

Rottweilers need early and consistent socialization with people, other dogs, and different environments. Failing to do this can lead to fear, aggression, or anxiety.

Never Use Harsh Punishment

Harsh punishment can lead to fear and aggression. Rottweilers respond better to positive reinforcement and consistent, firm training rather than fear-based methods.

Never Leave Them Alone for Long Periods

Rottweilers are social animals, and if left alone for long periods, they can develop separation anxiety, which can lead to destructive behavior and stress.


Rottweilers are energetic and need regular exercise to stay healthy and happy. Insufficient exercise can lead to obesity, boredom, and behavioural problems.


Rottweilers are intelligent and need mental stimulation. Consistent training is crucial to prevent them from developing bad habits or becoming unmanageable.


Rottweilers are prone to certain health issues, such as hip dysplasia and heart problems. Regular veterinary check-ups are essential to catch and manage these issues early.


Encouragement of Rottweiler aggression, whether deliberate or not, may be deadly. They must learn limits and good conduct, especially in protective situations.

