Iran’s value of shoes export stands at over USD90M

(MENAFN) According to Rasoul Shajari, the chairman of the Iranian Union of Handmade Shoe Makers, Iran's shoe export value exceeded USD90 million in the previous Iranian calendar year 1402, which ended on March 19. Shajari highlighted that the country produces approximately 250 million pairs of leather shoes annually. His remarks were made during the 11th International Exhibition of Footwear, Bag Leather, and Related Industries (MPEX 2024), which began at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday.



The exhibition, which spans four days, features a diverse array of products and services from over 150 domestic and international companies. Participants include firms from Italy, China, and Turkey, showcasing their latest innovations in the industry. The event serves as a significant platform for both showcasing and discovering advancements in the leather and footwear sectors.



Attendees at MPEX 2024 can explore a wide range of leather products on display, including various office bags, men's and women's leather shoes, sandals, and sportswear. Additionally, the exhibition features a variety of leather goods and materials, such as Ashbalt and artificial leathers. There is also a focus on leather processing machinery, including laser machines, press machines, and various sewing machines.



The event underscores the vibrancy and growth of Iran’s leather industry, providing opportunities for industry professionals to network, exchange ideas, and explore the latest technological advancements and trends in footwear and leather manufacturing.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589254