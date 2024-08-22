EU agency reports potential increase in mpox cases despite low risk

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the European Center for Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that while the overall risk of mpox virus in Europe remains low, there is a potential for an increase in imported cases. ECDC expert Orlando Cenciarelli, speaking during an online seminar, emphasized that the current risk for the general European population is very low. However, individuals who have been in contact with mpox patients are at a higher risk, though the disease is expected to have a mild course for most. Those with underlying conditions or weakened immune systems may experience a more severe form of the disease if infected.



Cenciarelli highlighted that, following the detection of the continent's only case in Sweden on August 15, there is a likelihood of more imported cases. He stressed the importance of European countries preparing to manage these cases effectively to prevent further transmission. Cenciarelli advised that vaccines should be administered only to those at high risk of infection, including individuals with severe illness, travelers to high-risk areas, and based on a thorough individual risk assessment.



Marc-Alain Widdowson, a World Health Organization (WHO) Europe officer who also participated in the seminar, reported that Europe had experienced a significant number of mpox cases during the summer of 2022, with 27,000 cases and 10 deaths recorded. Widdowson expressed confidence that Europe can manage and protect itself from the virus effectively.



Last week, both the WHO and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared mpox a public health emergency of international and continental concern. According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, there have been 17,541 reported cases and 517 deaths from mpox across 13 African countries. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, accounts for 96 percent of all cases and 97 percent of all deaths reported in 2024. The country has recorded 16,700 confirmed or suspected cases, along with over 570 deaths. Other affected countries include South Africa with 24 confirmed cases and three deaths, Cameroon with five cases and two deaths, and several others with smaller case numbers.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589252