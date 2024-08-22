Heavy rains, floods interrupt rail service, flights in southern China

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Guangdong province, a major economic powerhouse in China, faced significant disruptions due to heavy rains and widespread flooding. The intense rainfall, which exceeded 100 millimeters, affected numerous townships and sub-districts throughout the region, leading to severe flooding that disrupted both transportation and daily life.



The downpour caused major disruptions to rail services, with train operations between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two of the province's most critical cities, being halted. Additionally, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport experienced substantial delays, with 55 flights being delayed by over an hour each. The interruptions in both rail and air travel have had a notable impact on the mobility of residents and travelers, compounding the difficulties faced by the affected areas.



In response to the flooding, local authorities have implemented an extensive evacuation plan. Over 86,000 individuals have been relocated from the most affected townships to safer areas. This large-scale evacuation is part of a broader effort to mitigate the risks posed by the severe weather and ensure the safety of the region’s residents. The scale of the flooding and the response measures highlight the severity of the situation and the urgency with which authorities are addressing the crisis.

