Media reveals reason behind Iranian leader`s death

(MENAFN) The tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 has been attributed to adverse weather conditions and the aircraft being overloaded, according to a report by Fars News Agency, citing security sources.



President Raisi was en route back to Tabriz from a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev when the accident occurred in mountainous terrain. The helicopter, a US-made Bell 212, was carrying two more passengers than its safety protocols permitted, which contributed to its instability. The crash site remained unreachable for rescuers until the following day due to severe weather conditions.



The Iranian authorities have completed their investigation into the incident, concluding that it was an accident. According to Fars, the official probe examined 30,000 individuals but found no evidence of human error or sabotage. The investigators determined that the helicopter's engines lacked the power necessary to ascend above a fog bank that obstructed the pilot’s view. The helicopter collided with a mountainside concealed by the fog.



The investigation also revealed that Raisi's delayed schedule played a role in the accident, as fog and rain had developed along his flight path due to the extended flight time. Raisi had traveled to the Iranian-Azerbaijani border to inaugurate a hydroelectric dam on the Aras River with President Aliyev.



The sudden death of Raisi prompted fears of potential regional conflict, with concerns that Iran might hold Israel responsible. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comment suggesting that Iranians might be "better off" without Raisi only heightened tensions, despite his official condolences to Tehran.



The official report underscores the unfortunate convergence of multiple factors—weather, aircraft overload, and scheduling delays—that led to the fatal accident.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589246