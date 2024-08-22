Call for Czech to investigate Orthodox churches

(MENAFN) Pavel Fischer, head of the Czech Senate Security Committee, has called for a thorough investigation into the country's Orthodox churches to determine if they are under undue Russian influence. Fischer’s request stems from concerns that institutions like the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in the Czech Republic, as well as the Czech Orthodox Church, might be serving Moscow’s interests rather than those of the Czech state.



Fischer has argued that current Czech legislation does not adequately address the potential security risks posed by religious institutions. He believes new laws are necessary to equip the state with the tools needed to tackle any covert influence by foreign powers. “Freedom of religion and association must not be exploited to allow hostile foreign states to exert illegitimate influence,” Fischer stated, as reported by Ceske Noviny.



The senator has urged the Ministry of Culture to reassess whether the two Orthodox churches are complying with legal requirements and their registration conditions. If any violations are found, he advocates for their operations to be terminated. Although the ministry had previously reviewed these churches following the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022 and found no grounds for deregistration, Fischer remains convinced of the ROC’s direct links to the Russian government.



Furthermore, Fischer has suggested that the Czech Orthodox Church, despite its independence, has been increasingly influenced by individuals connected to Russian security services since 2014. He has also called on the Czech Interior Ministry to ensure that police investigations are focused on uncovering and addressing any criminal activities involving members of these churches.



This call for scrutiny reflects broader concerns about foreign influence and security within Czech borders, highlighting the intersection of national security and religious freedom.

