Biden consents secret American nuclear plan

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden has approved a highly classified nuclear strategy designed to counter threats from Russia, China, and North Korea, according to a report by the New York Times on Tuesday. The strategy, known as the ‘Nuclear Employment Guidance,’ was adopted in March and represents a significant shift in US nuclear doctrine, now emphasizing the rapid expansion of China’s nuclear capabilities.



The document, which is updated approximately every four years, remains highly secretive with no digital copies available. This updated guidance marks the first time that US nuclear strategy has specifically addressed the growing threat posed by China’s nuclear arsenal. The decision reflects concerns over China's accelerated nuclear development, which has not been anticipated in earlier US nuclear planning.



Vipin Narang, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, revealed earlier this month that Biden's updated nuclear weapons employment guidance now considers multiple nuclear-armed adversaries, including China. Narang noted that China’s expanding nuclear stockpile is a new factor that the US had not previously planned for.



In response to inquiries about the New York Times report, White House spokesman Sean Savett clarified that the updated guidance is not aimed at any specific country or threat but is a broader strategic adjustment. The Pentagon estimates that China will significantly increase its nuclear warhead stockpile, potentially surpassing 1,000 operational warheads by 2030. In contrast, the US is estimated to have 5,550 warheads, while Russia holds approximately 6,255, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.



This new nuclear strategy highlights the shifting dynamics of global nuclear deterrence and reflects the US's ongoing efforts to adapt to evolving geopolitical threats.

