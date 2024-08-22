Atletico Madrid secured signing of Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher

(MENAFN) Atletico Madrid has secured the signing of Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher, with the Spanish club announcing the deal on Wednesday. Gallagher, who is 24 years old, has agreed to a contract that will keep him with Atletico Madrid until 2029. This move marks a significant step in Gallagher’s career as he transitions from his long association with Chelsea to a new chapter in La Liga.



Gallagher, a product of Chelsea's youth academy, has spent the past few seasons gaining valuable experience through various loan spells at English clubs. His journey included stints at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, and Crystal Palace, where he developed his skills and established himself as a promising young talent. After his loans, he returned to Chelsea, where he continued to demonstrate his potential.



During his time with Chelsea, Gallagher was instrumental in the team’s success, contributing to their 2019 UEFA Europa League title victory. Over 95 appearances for Chelsea, he managed to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists, showcasing his ability to influence the game both offensively and defensively. Additionally, Gallagher has represented England on the international stage, making 18 appearances and adding to his experience at the highest level of football.



With his move to Atletico Madrid, Gallagher embarks on a new phase of his career, aiming to make an impact in Spain's top flight. The long-term contract reflects Atletico's confidence in his abilities and their expectation that he will be a key player in their future successes. As Gallagher adapts to his new environment, he will be looking to build on his achievements and contribute to Atletico Madrid’s ambitions both domestically and in European competitions.

