Nabila Razali Invite Muslims To Explore Taiwan As The Face Of 'Jom Taiwan'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nabila Razali Sharing her experience in Taipei Administration Press for the Launching of "Jom Taiwan"

Official Salam Taiwan Logo

Salam Taiwan 2024-2025 "Jom Taiwan" Launching Group Photo

Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches New Tourism Promotional Video“Jom Taiwan!” Inviting Muslim Travelers to Discover Taiwan's Wonders

- Deputy Director General Chou Ting-ChangTAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to establish Taiwan as the top travel destination for Muslim tourists and to boost the number of Malaysian visitors, Chou Ting-chang, Deputy Director- General of the Tourism Administration, MOTC, announced today that Nabila Razali, a popular Malaysian singer and actress with over 3.5 million social media followers, has been named the 2024 Malaysian Muslim Tourism Ambassador for Taiwan. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the new travel promotional video“Jom Taiwan !” inviting travelers to explore the rich, diverse experiences that Taiwan has to offer. Over 40 media outlets from Malaysia eagerly gathered at the launch event, drawn by Nabila Razali's star power. At the event, Nabila enjoyed Halal-certified Taiwanese fried chicken and hand-shaken boba milk tea, enthusiastically inviting Malaysian tourists to“Jom Taiwan” together with Mr. Chou and experience Taiwan's Muslim-friendly amenities and its stunning natural beauty, from majestic mountains to azure seas.During her two visits to Taiwan for filming, Nabila explored a variety of the island's iconic attractions. She marveled at the dramatic landscapes of Bitou Cape on the Northeast Coast, strolled through the vibrant hydrangea fields of Yangmingshan, and soaked in the nostalgic ambiance of Jingtong Station on the Pingxi Line., as well as enjoying various theme parks. Nabila also indulged in Taiwanese Muslim delicacies, savoring the juicy, tender fried chicken, and enjoyed a hands-on experience making traditional Hakka lei cha (ground tea). As an outdoor sports enthusiast, Nabila enjoyed biking along the picturesque Tanya Shen Green Bikeway in Taichung. She took a scenic train ride on the Pingxi Line, fully immersing herself in the diverse experiences Taiwan has to offer. She expressed her profound honor in being chosen as the ambassador for Taiwan's Muslim-friendly tourism campaign, sharing how the filming experience allowed her to truly feel the warmth and hospitality of the Taiwanese people, with the natural beauty of Taiwan and the vibrant enthusiasm of its people leaving a lasting impression.Deputy Director-General Chou underscored the strong connections between Malaysia and Taiwan, particularly highlighting Malaysia as a key market for promoting Muslim tourism. Since 2018, the Tourism Administration has been building the“Salam Taiwan” brand in the Malaysian Muslim market, tailoring an image of Taiwan as a welcoming travel destination, which has now firmly taken root in the hearts of Muslim travelers. The newly launched promotional video centers around the theme "Jom," a Malay word meaning "come." The slogan "Jom Taiwan" aims to capitalize on Nabila's widespread popularity to encourage Malaysians to visit Taiwan. Recognizing the substantial business potential within the global Muslim community, which numbers over 2 billion and has an increasing fondness for international travel, the Tourism Administration began to proactively develop a Muslim-friendly environment back in 2012. This foresight has placed Taiwan among the top three global destinations in the“Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI)” by Singapore's CrescentRating, a position Taiwan has maintained consecutively since 2019. Malaysia, where over 70% of the population is Muslim, saw a significant increase in visitors to Taiwan, with more than 200,000 Malaysian tourists visiting between January and May 2024 - a nearly 20% growth compared to the same period last year - demonstrating Taiwan's commitment to excellence in accommodating the needs of Muslim travelers and providing a Muslim-friendly travel experience.Alongside the promotional video featuring Malaysian celebrity Nabila Razali, the Tourism Administration has simultaneously launched an all-new Muslim Travel Guide and the "72 hours in Taiwan " voting campaign. This campaign encourages Malaysian residents to visit the website and vote for their preferred Taiwan travel itinerary. Participants in this exciting event stand a chance to win a lavish three-day, two-night travel experience for two in Taiwan or round-trip tickets, enhancing the allure for Malaysian Muslim tourists to explore Taiwan's scenic wonders. The result will be announced in the Official IG Account of Taiwan Tourism AdministrationThe promotional video will be widely broadcast through travel exhibitions, outdoor digital billboards, and online platforms. In September, the Tourism Administration will organize a delegation to participate in the MATTA Fair in Kuala Lumpur. Nabila will also attend the fair to meet fans and share more of Taiwan's tourism highlights. In collaboration with Malaysian Muslim travel operators, the Tourism Administration will launch exclusive group travel offers, combining "promotion" and "special offer sales" strategies to actively work towards doubling the number of Muslim visitors from Malaysia to Taiwan.

Salam Taiwan 2024-2025”Jom Taiwan“ Full version

