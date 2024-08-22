HKMA And DFSA Co-Host Climate Conference To Strengthen Sustainable Finance Cooperation Across Asia And The Middle East
Date
8/22/2024 7:11:25 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 22 August 2024: The Dubai financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that the inaugural HKMA–DFSA Joint Climate Finance conference will take place on 16 September 2024 in Hong Kong. The conference will be held in hybrid format.
As the flagship initiative of the HKMA–DFSA partnership announced in December 2023, the conference further promotes Hong Kong and Dubai's deepening relationship on sustainable finance.
Along the journey towards net zero, many in Asia and Middle East share the common challenge of reducing dependence on fossil fuels and shifting to a more sustainable growth model. The conference will focus on the opportunities and challenges of transition finance, driving practical discussions between both regions.
It will feature an engaging fireside chat between Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, and Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the DFSA, and will also include high-profile speakers who will lead insightful panels concentrating on topics such as the vision for net-zero transition, channelling capital into transition, and the future of transition.
MENAFN22082024003092003082ID1108588987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.