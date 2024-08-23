Blasts Rock Cherkasy Amid Air Alert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the air raid alert overnight Friday, explosions rang out in Cherkasy as air defenses were activated in the region.

That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Witnesses heard the explosion seconds after the siren went silent. In a few minutes came another blast.

Chief of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, told residents via Telegram that air defense units were active across the region, adding that the threat remained in place.

At 4:26, the air alert was called off.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an impending drone attack from the southern direction.

This is an illustrative photo