Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing The Pros And Cons

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala has relaxed the permit for autorickshaws. From now on, autorickshaws can operate throughout Kerala. This important decision of the Authority has both advantages and disadvantages. Let's learn more about them.

The Kerala has relaxed the permit for autorickshaws. From now on, autorickshaws can operate throughout the state.

This important decision of the Transport Authority has both advantages and disadvantages. Let's learn more about them.

This three-wheeler is designed for short trips. Let's first know about autorickshaws, which enable short trips for three people at a low cost.

Autorickshaws are a hybrid of a two-wheeler and a cycle rickshaw. A vehicle that steers the front wheel with a bike handlebar.

Models ranged from front and rear engines to the classic Lambretta with its engine under the driver's seat. Bajaj followed, along with diesel, CNG, and electric versions.

Designed for short trips, ordinary shock absorbers, known as passive suspension systems, use only coil and spring, causing more rocking and discomfort on long rides.

Continuous running overheats the engine. A trip from the capital to Kochi could cost Rs 1000 in meter charges. Speeds over 50 kmph are risky.

A committee of experts appointed by the Centre has found that autos are not safe for long-distance travel. Autorickshaws are banned on six-lane roads and express highways.

On the expressway, it could lead to accidents. Running from Kasaragod to the capital is challenging due to high speeds & sudden turns & may cause vehicles to overturn.

There are concerns that online booking might allow pickups from any location and attract foreign companies, potentially leading to labour disputes.

Autorickshaw workers in border-sharing areas can cross the border as needed. Suppose, if an accident occurs while traveling like this, it will affect the insurance.