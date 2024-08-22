The Latest 'Biophilia' Travel Trend Sees Surge In Safari Demand, Scott Dunn Reveals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest trend 'Biophilia Travel' has been revealed as wildlife getaways surge in popularity among US vacationers. In fact, searches for animal spotting experiences such as 'Whale watching' are up 40% in the past three months with a massive 94,000 searches per month.

Across the US people are prioritizing vacations that bring them back to nature and get them up close and personal with wildlife, according to new research from luxury travel specialists, Scott Dunn.

The demand for wildlife vacations could be a response to a growing desire among Americans to reconnect with nature, an emerging trend known as Biophilia. In Scott Dunn's survey, 54% said this was the primary reason they wanted a wildlife vacation (54%), alongside craving a sense of adventure and excitement (51%).

The top motivators for Americans seeking a wildlife getaway are:

Connection with Nature (54%)Adventure and Excitement (51%)Unique Experiences (48%)Peace and Tranquility (47%)Bonding Experience with Family and Friends (44%)

Interestingly, one in five Americans say their desire to pursue a wildlife getaway comes from 'conservation awareness', while one in four respondents who are parents or grandparents believe seeing wild animals will make their children 'more respectful of wildlife as they get older'.

While long-haul destinations are certainly seeing a surge in popularity, thousands of wildlife seekers across the US believe looking a little closer to home is the way to go. More than two thirds (68%) of Americans believe the US has the most to offer when it comes to wildlife spotting, in particular Yellowstone National Park, Hawaii and Alaska.

For those seeking a wildlife-filled vacation, Ali Holman, Wildlife Destination Manager at Scott Dunn, shares some top destinations to visit.

Wyoming

Home of the cowboys, Wyoming is the place to be if you're yearning for a true wild west experience. We recommend traveling through the mountains of the Yellowstone National Park where

you will find wildlife such as elk, bison, black bears and pronghorn antelope.

Madagascar

Nowhere does wildlife quite like Madagascar. Located in the southwestern Indian Ocean, it has everything you could possibly want, from lush rainforest to expansive savannahs. There is wildlife here you won't find anywhere else in the world, including lemurs, which are endemic to Madagascar.

South Africa

Synonymous with safari, South Africa offers a breathtaking experience every time. Private guided safaris continue to be one of the most booked expeditions through Scott Dunn, with Kwandwe on the Eastern Cape being a fantastic option for children. If lucky, visitors will wildlife such as lions, leopards, elephants and rhinos.

Antarctica

For the true adventurers, Antarctica offers a real once in a lifetime trip. Of course, vacations here come with their challenges, but the reward is so worth it. Whale watching in the Antarctic is an experience not many people get to say they have done.

To find out more about Scott Dunn's latest Travel Index, visit: /inspiration/travel-trends/reports/2024/autumn



