London Underground.. World's Oldest Metro Transit System

LONDON, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The London Underground, kick started more than 160 years ago, is one of the oldest metro transit systems established to lower congestions in one of the most busiest capitals of the world.

Opened in January 10, 1863 at a cost of one million Pound Sterling, the London Underground saw the use of steam-powered locomotives, which carried on its first day of operations some 38,000 and that number came to a staggering 9.5 million in the first year. The second year of operation saw the 12 million passengers using the service.

The first electric-powered trains entered service in 1890.

The underground was a safe haven for people during the World War II and it was used also as secret factories to produce weapons and plane parts. London was bombarded by Germany between 1940-41.

Nowadays, 1.3 billion use the metro annually with 272 stations in service and 15 lines. The development of the London Underground continues, as the system is the second largest of its kind trailing behind the metro system in Shanghai, China. (end) nbs