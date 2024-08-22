Doha Academy: Nurturing Futures, Providing Children An Education For Life!

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha Academy is a group of nationally (“QNSA”) and internationally (“NEASC”) accredited independent, co-educational situated in Doha, Qatar. Between them, Doha Academy's three schools offer a KG to Year 12 British-based education comprising the“Birth to Five Matters” Early Years curriculum and the National Curriculum for England for Year 1 – 12 students. The schools also deliver the Qatar National Curriculum in Arabic, Islamic Studies, and Qatar History.

Doha Academy is an inclusive group of schools, comprising Doha Academy Al Waab, Doha Academy Salwa, and Doha International Kindergarten (DIKg) – all in the heart of Doha and within a ten minute drive of each other. The group warmly welcomes students aged between 3 and 18 years, ultimately preparing students for the UK-assessed International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations in Year 10 & 11, and Advanced Subsidiary (AS) and Advanced Level (AL) examinations in Year 12.



Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani (Chairperson and Founder of Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C.)

Doha Academy was founded by Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani in September 2000, and has grown to offer places to around 2,000 students representing on average 55 nationalities. The group's vision is to provide an outstanding education, accessible to all, and based upon Islamic values.

In addition to an emphasis upon literacy and numeracy development, Doha Academy aims to develop the 'whole child', believing that children thrive best when given a broad base of learning opportunities. Hence the Academy's curriculum remains broad throughout students' career, becoming more specialised from Year 10 as students select from option 'blocks' of subjects in readiness for further specialization in Year 12.



Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani (CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C.)

Doha Academy recognises that students progress at different rates, and allows students who demonstrate requisite academic ability to sit early entry IGCSE exams from the end of Year 10, and to spread the number of required subjects thereafter across Years 11 and 12. Doha Academy offers students differentiated pathways to graduation in Year 12.

The group is part of Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C., which is committed to nurturing young people to become citizens who are socially responsible and who have a strong sense of Qatar national identity. Al Faleh Educational Holding also includes“AFG College with the University of Aberdeen”, which combined with Doha Academy enables an outstanding KG to Master's degree-level education.

Doha Academy Al Waab and Doha Academy Salwa gained full international accreditation in November 2022 from the New England Association of Schools & Colleges (NEASC) organisation, having already been awarded Qatar National Schools Accreditation (QNSA) in March and April 2022 respectively. In addition to meeting NEASC's five exacting“Foundation Standards” covering Learning & Teaching, Leadership & Governance, Human Resources, Finance & Facilities, and Health & Safety, the schools were also placed on NEASC's highest accreditation pathway“ACE Learning”. The ACE Learning framework is recommended to schools demonstrating the highest capability, capacity, commitment, and conceptual understanding.

DIKg similarly passed its NEASC“Foundation Standards” inspection in November 2023, and has been granted eligibility for full accreditation. Likewise it was also placed on NEASC's“ACE Learning” accreditation pathway as a mark of its quality. The DIKg has recently been granted 4 years of accreditation by the Qatar National Early Years Evaluation, which is a tremendous achievement.

In late 2023, Doha Academy celebrated eight students who achieved at IGCSE and A Level the highest marks in the world in their June 2023 examinations with UK examination board Pearson / Edexcel. These achievements were noted in Arabic, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

Vision:

To be a global leader in providing an accessible, outstanding, and all-inclusive education that reflects the principles and teachings of Islam.

Mission:

Doha Academy schools offer boys and girls an education for life. We believe that schools should be happy, purposeful communities where children are encouraged to achieve their best spiritually, morally, socially, intellectually, and physically.

Learning for tomorrow:

We live in a rapidly changing world, where must prepare our students for life in a society where they will work in jobs that do not currently exist, employing technologies that have not yet been invented. Through our blended curriculum at Doha Academy, we place significant emphasis on the development of personal learning and thinking skills that develop our young people into flexible and adaptive thinkers, able to navigate changing circumstances without fear of inhibition, and empowering them to meet the demands of the 21st century.