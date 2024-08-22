Cardi B Says She Is Suffering From Anemia

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Grammy winner Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with her third child, revealed that her skin is more pale than usual because of her troubles and not because she's been bleaching her skin.

Responding to a user on X, formerly called Twitter, Cardi wrote: "Bleaching while pregnant (sad faces)? Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually, NO ! I'm pregnant, I'm slightly anemic ,this baby sucking all the off my body to the point I'm pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF,can't tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ....! (sic)"

Cardi already has son Wave and daughter Kulture with her estranged husband Offset had announced her latest pregnancy via a post on social media earlier this month, reports co.

The award-winning rap star also shared that she's been inspired by her children.

Cardi said on Instagram: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!”

Earlier this month, she had shared new videos of her kids on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off their unique style.

In the first clip, daughter Kulture smiled and laughed while wearing a Hello Kitty-themed shirt and matching black shorts, reports People magazine.

The video's audio was muted and it was set to Latto's song 'Big Mama'. Cardi praised her son Wave Set and his fresh cornrows in the second video. "You look like mommy," the performer told the 2-year-old, who agreed. "And I like your hair.”