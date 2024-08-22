Green Building Materials In South East Asia And Australia Market To Grow At A Surprising CAGR Of 4.1% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Building Materials Industry

The South East Asia and Australia green building materials size is projected to reach $43.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The South East Asia and Australia green building materials market size was valued at $16.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The green building material goal is to reduce the industry's impact on the environment by utilizing sustainable development practices, employing energy efficiency and taking advantage of green technology.

Decrease in emission from green building materials and low operation cost drive the growth of the South East Asia and Australia green building material market. However, cost concern and market barriers restrains the market growth. On the other hand, growth in construction sector creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the South East Asia and Australia green building material market analyzed in the research include PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk, Siam Cement Group, PT Modern Panels Indonesia, Brickworks Building Products Ltd., Kee Kiong (A2Z) SDN BHD, Aathaworld Sdn Bhd, Interface Inc., James Hardie Australia Pty Ltd., GreenPan, and CSR Limited.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the South East Asia and Australia green building material industry based on product type and country.

Based on product type, the exterior product segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the solar products segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, Singapore contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. On the other hand, the market across Philippines is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia.

