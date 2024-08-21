12-Car Collision On Cairo Ring Road Injures 24, No Fatalities Reported

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning on the Ring Road in Greater Cairo resulted in 24 injuries, but no fatalities, according to Egypt's of and Population.

The accident occurred near Al-Ramyah Square in the Haram area of Giza Governorate. The Ministry of Health dispatched 12 ambulances to the scene, where 11 individuals received immediate treatment. Two injured were transported to Al-Haram Hospital, and 11 others were taken to Zayed Specialized Hospital.

“All of the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care,” the ministry stated.

The collision involved over 12 vehicles, including both private cars and transport vehicles. The accident occurred on the Ring Road in the direction of Al-Salam, near the Al-Ramyah exit. It caused significant traffic congestion for drivers heading from the 6th of October City and Al-Wahat Road towards Al-Ramyah.

According to witnesses, the accident began with a collision between two trucks, one of which was carrying sand. The collision caused several cars to stop on the road.

“A heavy truck came from behind and ran over the cars parked due to the accident,” said one eyewitness, adding that more than 12 vehicles were damaged, including both private cars and trucks.

Security services and ambulances immediately responded to the scene, transporting the injured to the hospital and beginning investigations to determine the cause of the accide