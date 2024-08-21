M&M Architecture Unveils Landmark Project In UAE's Marjan Islands

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 4:58 PM

M&M Architecture , founded by Merve Mermer in 2017, has secured a major project in the UAE. Valued at $4 billion, this ambitious holiday village on the Marjan Islands aims to become the new Las Vegas of the UAE. Mermer's philosophy from the outset has been to create unique and eco-friendly designs. Its ingenuity immediately set it apart from the conventional designs already in existence.

In 2020, Mermer received the Best Architecture award from the Royal Institute of British Architects. Her portfolio includes net-zero carbon office buildings, family homes, schools, and cultural buildings, demonstrating her extensive skill set and dedication to sustainable architecture.

In 2021, Mermer completed a zero-waste project in Turkey, which focuses on reducing, recycling, and reusing waste to protect the environment. This project not only conserves natural resources but also reduces pollution through improved waste management practices.

That same year, Mermer designed a house utilising hologram technology. This ambitious project required state-of-the-art design work, emphasising tech infrastructure, software development, and user-friendly design to create a truly futuristic home.

Mermer's numerous achievements include three international European property awards, four green building project awards, and two national awards, underscoring her dedication to and passion for innovative architecture.

The Marjan Islands are set to attract visitors from the UAE, combining luxury with cutting-edge innovations. With a $4 billion investment, this holiday village will feature modern facilities integrated with eco-friendly design. Mermer plans to elevate the project with advanced architecture and sustainable practices, setting a new benchmark for holiday destinations.

M&M Architecture's success stems not only from innovative and sustainable design but also from a commitment to excellence reflected in Mermer's diverse portfolio and numerous accolades. The Marjan Islands project exemplifies this commitment once again.

In addition to its luxurious hotels and entertainment spots, the Marjan Islands project will offer ultra-modern facilities, positioning the island as a premier destination for both tourists and locals. M&M Architecture incorporates green spaces and sustainable operations into the development, enhancing its aesthetic value and benefiting the environment in the long term.

