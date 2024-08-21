Bizarre Incident In Bihar! One-Year-Old Child Bites Snake To Death After Mistaking It For Toy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a bizarre incident, a one-year-old in Bihar's Gaya district last week mistook a snake for a toy while playing on his terrace, picked it up, and allegedly bit the reptile, which resulted in the serpent's death. Fortunately, the boy is out of danger, leaving his family and doctors astonished.

According to Live Hindustan, the child's mother said the toddler was playing on the terrace. Unaware of the danger and believing the snake to be something to play with, the child picked up the reptile and allegedly bit it . When she discovered the dead snake near the child, the family immediately rushed him to the local community health centre .

A viral video circulating on social media shows a one-year-old child in a woman's arms while a man tries to gently open the boy's mouth. The man holds up a phone displaying an image of the crushed snake, with part of its body appearing to have been bitten by the boy.

The doctor at the community health centre examined the child and declared the child healthy and physically unharmed. The medical staff at the community health centre explained that the snake was non-venomous and was commonly found in the region during the monsoon season .The family expressed relief after learning that the child was out of danger.

A similar incident occurred in July when a man from Bihar's Rajauli was bitten by a snake while he was asleep. The man, however, in a desperate attempt to save his life, bit the snake back , thinking about a local belief that says doing so neutralises the poison snake died, while the man was rushed to a hospital where he survived with proper medical treatment.

In another bizarre case in Uttar Pradesh's Soura village, a snake repeatedly bit 24-year-old Vikas Dubey, prompting local authorities to take action. Amidst reports of Vikas being bitten seven times in just 40 days, concerns over the unusual behaviour of the snake have escalated.

In just one and a half months, Dubey survived six snake bites. Each time the man was attacked by a snake, he was taken to the hospital, treated and allowed to go after making a full recovery. The first event happened on June 2, right after Dubey got out of bed at his residence. He was taken to a neighbouring hospital and given medical attention. Dubey suffered six snake bites between June 2 and July 6.











