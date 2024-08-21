Modi Government Accords Z Plus Security Cover To NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ahead of assembly election in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi-led on Wednesday 'Z plus' security cover to Nationalist Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar .

A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended the highest category of armed VIP security cover to 83-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister, reported PTI.

The Central Reserve Force (CRPF) has been asked by the Union Home to extend the cover to Pawar.

A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task.

The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, sources tod PTI, adding, that a CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Centre had also granted Z plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the threat perception report of central intelligence agencies.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z followed by Z, Y , Y and X. The security cover is provided to eminent personalities depending on the threat perception analysed by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

CRPF's VIP security wing is a specialized group that provides security to protectees assigned by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These VIPs include Union ministers, governors, chief ministers, politicians, government officials, spiritual leaders, business tycoons and other prominent individuals.

Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in which the latter pitched for 'one nation, one election'. Modi had said frequent elections were creating hurdles in the progress of the nation and asserted "the country has to come forward for one nation, one election".

“PM Modi was insisting on holding all elections simultaneously but the very next day, there is announcement of three different poll dates for three different states. The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision,” said Pawar.