3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caspian Sea Region At 66 Km Depth
On Wednesday, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Caspian Sea
area, Azernews reports citing the Republican
Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of
Sciences.
The seismic event, which occurred at a depth of 66 kilometers,
was recorded at 14:45 local time.
While the earthquake's magnitude was relatively low, the depth
and location of the quake highlight the region's ongoing seismic
activity. The timely recording and monitoring of such events are
crucial for assessing their impact and enhancing preparedness for
future seismic occurrences. Authorities and residents are advised
to stay informed about potential aftershocks and continue to follow
safety protocols to ensure community safety and resilience.
