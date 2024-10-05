German Shoe Maker Von Wellx Sets Up New Plant In Noida

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 5 (KNN)

On Friday, the foundation stone was laid for a new footwear in Sector 29 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The facility, owned by German shoe brand Von Wellx Germany, is set to be constructed on a 2.5-acre plot at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, along with company partners from various countries including the United States, Germany, Dubai, Middle Eastern nations, Africa, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, China, and Japan.

Ashish Jain, CEO of Von Wellx Germany, India, revealed that the factory will have an annual production capacity exceeding four million pairs of shoes. These products are slated for export to more than 80 countries, as well as distribution in the Indian market. Jain also announced plans to establish a large footwear ancillary industry within the YEIDA region, which will produce components such as outsoles, insoles, interlinings, and other non-leather raw materials.

The combined operations of the manufacturing plant and ancillary industry are expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 individuals. The project is a collaborative effort between the Von Wellx Germany Group, Casa Everz Germany, and the Delhi-based Iatric Group.

The facility will manufacture a diverse range of footwear, including sports shoes, across men's, women's, and children's categories. Additionally, the plant will produce specialised footwear for specific needs, such as diabetic and orthopaedic shoes. All products will be manufactured using patented technologies and eco-friendly methods, incorporating waste and non-leather materials.

Manfred Everz, CEO of Casa Everz Germany, highlighted that Von Wellx Germany's products are based on an internationally patented Zone 5 Technology, which is designed to promote foot, knee, and back health.

This new manufacturing plant represents a significant investment in India's footwear industry and is poised to boost both domestic production and exports in the sector.

(KNN Bureau)