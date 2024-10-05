Google Accelerates Investment In India's Digital Infrastructure With New Data Centre Plans In Navi Mumbai

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Oct 5 (KNN)

In a significant move to bolster its digital infrastructure in India, Google is reportedly close to acquiring a 22.5-acre plot in Navi Mumbai to develop its first self-built data centre in the country.

This expansion underscores the tech giant's commitment to supporting the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies within India's burgeoning digital landscape.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President of Google Cloud India, emphasised the country's increasing prominence in the global cloud market.

As more Indian businesses integrate Google's AI and cloud solutions into their operations, the demand for robust and secure infrastructure is escalating.

The proposed Navi Mumbai facility aims to address this need, enhancing Google's capacity to deliver advanced cloud services, including cutting-edge AI capabilities like the Gemini 1.5 Flash model.

The strategic location of the new data centre will enable Indian enterprises to store data and process machine learning tasks domestically, aligning with the nation's goals of digital sovereignty.

This localised approach not only enhances data security but also optimises performance for businesses operating in various sectors across the country.

In addition to the Navi Mumbai centre, Google is also expanding its existing data centres in Mumbai and Delhi to meet the surging demand for cloud services.

This expansion reinforces India's role as a critical market for Google's AI and cloud growth strategy, reflecting a broader commitment to cultivating a robust digital ecosystem in the region.

Furthermore, Google's initiatives extend beyond infrastructure development. The company is actively involved in collaborations aimed at strengthening India's AI and cloud ecosystem.

Notably, its partnership with the EkStep Foundation seeks to export India's Digital Public Infrastructure on a global scale, showcasing innovative solutions that can be adapted worldwide.

The Navi Mumbai data centre, once operational, is expected to be a pivotal asset in Google's long-term strategy to support India's digital economy and energy transition.

As the country continues to embrace digital transformation, Google's investments will play a vital role in shaping the future of technology in India, ensuring that local businesses have access to the tools and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

As India positions itself as a leader in digital innovation, Google's commitment to expanding its infrastructure underscores the tech giant's recognition of the country's potential and its integral role in the global digital economy.

