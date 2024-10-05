MSME Ministry Hosts Workshop For Women Entrepreneurs Under Yashasvini Campaign

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 5 (KNN)

In a significant move to bolster entrepreneurship and empower women in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, the of MSME organised a programme on the Yashasvini Campaign and Composite Awareness in Guwahati on Friday.



The event, held under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme in Assam, brought together officials, entrepreneurs, and experts.

The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by an opening address from Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary of SME, who elucidated the initiative's potential benefits for aspiring entrepreneurs.



Attendees were also presented with a film showcasing the Yashasvini campaign's objectives and impact.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, delivered a keynote speech emphasising the government's commitment to transforming women into 'Lakhpati Didis' (millionaire sisters).



The Minister stressed the importance of accessing various welfare schemes, including ESI and Ayushman cards, and advised women entrepreneurs on strategies to elevate their businesses to recognisable brands.

Former MP Queen Oja highlighted the progress of Assam's women across various sectors and underscored the government's efforts towards their upliftment. Oja also promoted the concept of 'Vocal for Local,' encouraging support for local businesses and products.

Lakshman S, Secretary of Industries for the Government of Assam, outlined the Yashasvini campaign's primary objective of providing comprehensive support and guidance to women entrepreneurs.



He detailed various initiatives undertaken by the Assam government to facilitate this goal and noted a significant increase in Udyam registrations over the past two and a half years.

Manish Sinha, CEO, Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), emphasised the MSME sector's crucial role in driving economic growth, contributing to GDP, exports, and employment generation. Sinha elaborated on the significance of the Credit Guarantee Scheme in fortifying the MSME sector.

The programme featured informative sessions on various MSME-related initiatives, including Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Technology Centres Scheme (TEAM), Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), and Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) certification.



Additional awareness sessions covered topics such as credit access, financial literacy, and online dispute resolution.

In recognition of their achievements, certificates were awarded to Pradhan Mantri Vikas (PMV) artisans and successful entrepreneurs under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).



The event saw participation from senior officials of both central and state governments, women entrepreneurs from across Assam, and other distinguished guests, marking a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and dynamic MSME ecosystem in the region.

(KNN Bureau)