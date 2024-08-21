Pashinyan's Spending More Time In Entertainment Than In Politics Causes Public Concern
8/21/2024 3:11:35 PM
Fatima Latifova
Recently, Armenian media have reported that Nikol Pashinyan is
not interested in state affairs. Complaints about the Prime
Minister's neglect are increasing. Particularly, amidst Vladimir
Putin's visit to Baku and discussions with the Azerbaijani
President about the peace process, Pashinyan spending his days at
concerts is causing Armenia to be sidelined in these crucial
discussions. This is further diminishing Yerevan's role in regional
political processes and weakening Armenia's influence in its
foreign policy.
It is important to note that there is significant domestic
dissent and bias against the Prime Minister. Pashinyan's apparent
focus on a major music festival rather than addressing social and
political issues within the country is fueling criticism against
him in Armenia. This indifference reinforces the perception that he
is not paying enough attention to state matters and is neglecting
the country's strategic interests. Pashinyan's failure to take
steps related to the peace process, and the inability to manage
inconsistencies and crises in Armenia's policies, can be attributed
to two possible reasons:
Possibility 1: Nikol Pashinyan Relies on Certain
Allies
This indifference and cool demeanor reveal Pashinyan's approach
to both domestic and foreign issues. His current ease and
confidence might indicate that he is blindly relying on some
external forces, despite growing discontent and social issues
within the country. This possibility is considered the most
reliable version for Armenia's future. If Armenia's Prime Minister
chooses to focus on concert programs rather than state affairs
while relying on his patrons, it could mean selling out the
country. In summary, Nikol Pashinyan appears to be distancing
himself from politics and enjoying a comfortable life while
outsourcing Armenia's internal and external issues to foreign
elements.
Possibility 2: The Prime Minister is Leading Armenia to
the Abyss
Pashinyan's previous active participation in the peace process,
contrasted with his current lack of discussion on the matter, could
be related to personal problems. His unilateral approach to
regional politics, driven by minimal external assistance and
dragging the Armenian people along a path with an uncertain end,
could endanger the country's future.
It is likely that Armenia's current refusal to participate in
the peace process stems from a desire to adopt an "independent"
diplomatic stance. This approach aims to alter the balance of power
in the region and protect Armenia's interests. However, the Prime
Minister must understand that such steps could lead to more
significant strategic impacts and consequences. Historically,
Armenia has always hidden under the protection of other countries
and survived thanks to its patrons. While Russia was once the
protector, now it is clearly Western elements. Although Pashinyan's
administration advocates "freedom" ideas by worsening relations
with Russia, choosing Western countries as protectors instead means
imposing new chains of subjugation on itself. However, recent
events in the regions close to the South Caucasus demonstrate that
relying on the West can ultimately lead to disaster.
It is currently difficult to predict what policy Pashinyan will
pursue in the region. Nevertheless, his indifference to regional
events, delays in peace talks with Azerbaijan, and spending his
days on concert programs instead of addressing crucial matters are
lamentable for the Armenian people. The governance of a country
should be in the hands of those who serve the well-being of the
people and the country's geography. Unfortunately, Armenian
leadership either continues to delegate the country's affairs to
foreign elements or genuinely shows no concern for Yerevan's
future.
