Russian, Chinese Premiers Sign Second Investment Coop. Plan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Russian Prime Mikhail Mishustin and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang signed on Wednesday a second cooperation plan during the 29th regular meeting between Russia and China.

Premier Mishustin was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying at the opening of the meeting in the Russian capital that the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Moscow and Bejing are of special importance in how the new world order is being formed.

He added that the Western countries are trying to contain the economic and technological potential of Russia and China, so efforts should be focused on protecting common interests, pointing at the prosperity of the Russian-Chinese partnership in the field of energy.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed his full confidence in deepening the cooperation between Russia and China, adding that Russia is at the forefront of providing China with oil and gas supplies, added the agency.

Premier Qiang exchanged different points of view with the Russian Premier on trade between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides additionally signed a memorandum of understanding between the Russian and Chinese ministries of transport on the issue of promoting motorized vehicles to transport goods across the borders, and signing a memorandum of cooperation in the field of search and rescue at sea.

The regular meeting, held annually by the Russian and Chinese governments since 1996, is an important mechanism for implementing agreements reached by the two countries, and to reinforce cooperation and cultural exchange. (end)

