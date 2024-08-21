(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - What deadly secret lies hidden behind a seemingly innocuous chess game? Warwick Wood, the acclaimed author of“Funeral Circus,” returns with a new thriller that promises to keep readers guessing until the final page.“Your Move: The Girl in the Park” (ISBN: 978-1773707464; Tellwell) plunges into a shadowy world where an innocent match becomes a high-stakes battle of wits and survival.







Image caption:“Your Move: The Girl in the Park” by Warwick Wood.

In the seemingly innocent world of 1973 London, Your Move introduces Evelyn Copeland, an inexperienced researcher with a penchant for unravelling hidden truths, and Krystyna Zygalska, the enigmatic daughter of a Polish diplomat, whose past shadows every move she makes. What begins as a seemingly benign game of chess soon reveals itself to be a deadly match where every piece is a pawn in a perilous game of secrets, betrayal and treachery.

The two stumble upon a chilling mystery buried since 1945 - one that powerful, ruthless forces will do anything to keep concealed. Each move becomes a step closer to exposing a truth that could shatter lives and threaten their very existence.

Warwick Wood masterfully weaves a suspenseful and intricate narrative that grips readers from the outset, leading them through a maze of intrigue and danger.“Your Move: The Girl in the Park” dares to explore how far people will go to protect their darkest secrets-and the perilous price of unearthing them.

About the Author:

Warwick Wood, a Sydney native, has gained critical acclaim for his previous thriller,“Funeral Circus” (2021). With a background in art direction and graphic design, Wood's storytelling is as vivid as it is gripping. He continues to live in Sydney with his family, crafting narratives that captivate and thrill readers worldwide.

BOOK DETAILS:

Title:“Your Move: The Girl in the Park”

Author: Warwick Wood

Email: warwickhwood[@]gmail

Website:

Genre: Thriller

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781773707464

Hardcover ISBN-13: 9781773707471

Ebook ISBN-13: 9781773707488

Publisher: Tellwell ( )

Summary: Dive into the suspenseful world of“Your Move: The Girl in the Park,” where every move in a real-life game of chess reveals dangerous secrets and a relentless pursuit of truth. Available now in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats.

