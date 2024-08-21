EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

NFON accelerates transformation with of AI specialist botario GmbH

21.08.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON accelerates transformation with acquisition of AI specialist botario GmbH

NFON acquires company specialising in the development and implementation of advanced AI solutions for business communication

Transaction strengthens innovative product development and generates additional business value for customers and partners

Existing product portfolio is expanded with new AI functionality Synergies and the addressing of new market segments open up further profitable growth prospects

Munich, 21 August 2024 – NFON , a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communication, is pushing ahead with its transformation strategy. In a rapidly changing market environment dominated by the disruption of artificial intelligence (AI), NFON is taking over botario GmbH , an innovative technology company that specialises in AI solutions for business communication. This acquisition strengthens NFON's expertise and expands its solution portfolio to include the application of artificial intelligence for modern business communication solutions. At the same time, synergies provide additional impetus to the profitable growth trajectory the company has embarked on. By focusing strongly on speech processing and efficient automation, botario provides custom AI solutions that help companies to optimise their business processes and automate their communication workflows. The company can rely on a highly qualified team and the platform has already established itself in sectors such as insurance, telecommunications and energy. Patrik Heider , CEO of NFON AG, explained further:“botario is a profitable and rapidly growing company that already offers advanced AI solutions that are specifically tailored to the requirements of modern business communication. This opens up numerous attractive opportunities for NFON so that we can accelerate our growth and simultaneously boost our profitability.” Andreas Wesselmann , CTO of NFON AG, added:“With the acquisition of botario, we are significantly expanding our own expertise in AI, while also improving our innovative strength. Our solution portfolio will be much more extensive, enabling us to provide our customers with a holistic approach to innovative solutions for modern and efficient business communication. I am already looking forward to working together with the botario team!” Aljoscha Niazi-Shahabi, Managing Director of botario GmbH added:“The acquisition will enable us to integrate our AI solutions more vertically and make them available to a significantly larger customer group in a profitable way. Our existing customers can look forward to even faster development of the botario platform and a wider range of services. With NFON by our side, we can accelerate our growth. Our continued cooperation with the previous owner JUST ADD AI GmbH will also have a positive impact on this.” With this acquisition, NFON is strengthening its expertise in the field of AI and will be even better positioned to expand its existing product portfolio to include AI functions such as voice bots, transcription, summarisation and live chat. This allows our customers to enter the CRM segment and correspondingly opens up additional sources of income for NFON by targeting new sectors and market segments. We are also seeing further profitable growth prospects with our existing customers. The acquisition of botario integrates seamlessly into NFON's transformation and supports the company's shift towards becoming a provider of AI-based business communication solutions.





About NFON AG NFON AG, which is headquartered in Munich, is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) with more than 3,000 partners in 18 European countries and eight branches counts more than 55,000 companies among its customers. The NFON portfolio comprises four areas: Business Communications, Integration, Customer Contact and Enablement. With its core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers hassle-free voice calls, simple video conferencing and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized companies. All NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, with 100% of their energy needs covered by renewable sources. NFON accompanies companies into the future of business communication by offering intuitive communication solutions. -p



Disclaimer This notification is provided for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe to securities of the company. The securities discussed in this notification are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended ("US Securities Act") and are permitted to be sold or offered for purchase in the United States of America only after prior registration or on the basis of an exemption under the US Securities Act.



