Staff Of Jordanian Field Hospital Distribute Aid In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Staff of the Jordanian field hospital (Northern Gaza/79) distributed, on Wednesday, food aid sent by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) to the people in the Gaza Strip under royal directives and as part of Jordan's efforts to support the people of the Strip."In continuation of the Hashemite charity efforts that carry with them the highest meanings of love and peace for our people in the Gaza Strip, the field hospital staff distributed 300 charitable packages, including foodstuffs, to provide help and assistance and alleviate their suffering, in the areas of (Al-Daraj Al-Sayyid Hashim and Muheet Al-Salam), in addition to the Tal Al-Hawa area," said the hospital force commander.He added that about 1500 Palestinians will benefit from the packages provided by the Jordanian field hospital administration.For their part, Gaza residents expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah for his continuous support as well as their pride in the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) humanitarian, service, and medical role towards the Gaza Strip.The Jordanian field hospital provided food and relief parcels on Tuesday within the Old Gaza area, and the Dar Al-Mahabbah Wal-Salam Association for People with Special Needs, affiliated with the Latin Monastery Church, in addition to constantly providing its medical and treatment services to the people in the northern Gaza Strip.