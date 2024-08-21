Cisco's Empowering Youth Worldwide Toward A More Sustainable And Digitally Resilient Future

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Social Impact Partner Spotlight series highlights various Cisco non-profit organization partners that are helping transform the lives of individuals and communities. This blog features Cisco's partnership with the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Digital Opportunity Trust, highlighting the amazing work these organizations are doing to support and nurture the creativity, resiliency, and leadership of youths worldwide.

International Youth Day 2024, celebrated on August 12, shines a spotlight on the boundless potential and innovative spirit of young people across the globe. This year's theme, 'Youth for a Sustainable Future,' underscores the critical role that young individuals play in driving positive change and fostering more sustainable development. As we honor their contributions, the Cisco Foundation and its partners also recognize the importance of empowering youth with the tools and opportunities they need to build a brighter, more inclusive world for all. Learn more about the incredible work the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Digital Opportunity Trust are doing in this space.

Raspberry Pi Foundation

“Young people need to be protagonists in this world increasingly impacted by digital technologies. Our goal is to empower all young people to understand and shape these technologies, so they can use them for solving the problems they care about.” -Phil Howell, Chief Technology and Product Officer at the Raspberry Pi Foundation

The Raspberry Pi Foundation enables young people to realize their full potential through the power of computing and digital technologies, reaching millions of learners every year. With the Foundation's support, young people build the knowledge, skills, and mindsets to explore computing, engage and create with digital technologies, and use these technologies for social good.

In partnership with Cisco, we've improved our support for young people who are taking their first steps in learning to code. Through Code Club World , a free platform for learners as young as age 9, over 400,000 young people worldwide have engaged in simple block-based activities. Learning with Code Club World takes place at home, as well as in over 40 countries in the extensive global network of Foundation-supported, free, in-person Code Clubs.

To promote onward progression, Cisco supports the Foundation's development of a text-based coding tool for Python and HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This Code Editor is designed especially for young people and supports mobile and tablet devices, as well as low-bandwidth internet connections to remove barriers to access.

Participants from Code Club can take part in Coolest Projects, which is a celebration of young digital creators and the cool things they make with technology. This year more than 7,000 young people from 43 countries took part. Their innovative projects included Net Zero Home , by Reyansh, Advith, and Aditya from India, which featured a model residential building, designed to produce as much energy as it consumes. It is inspiring to see young people using digital skills to create projects that matter to them.

Together, Cisco and the Raspberry Pi Foundation are giving thousands of young people opportunities for the future by enabling them to progress their coding skills anywhere, and on any device.

How Raspberry Pi Foundation is making a difference:



Since its launch, over 100,000 learners have engaged with the Code Editor worldwide as part of the Foundation's free coding projects for young people .

Last year, the Raspberry Pi Foundation reached 1.2 million learners through online learning on our Projects site. 40% of young people who access the Raspberry Pi Foundation's in-person coding clubs are girls.

How to get involved:



You can help young people learn to code and get creative with technology by volunteering at a Foundation-supported Code Club near you or starting a new one. By donating to the Raspberry Pi Foundation , you will ensure more young people all over the world gain the digital skills and knowledge they need to thrive.

Digital Opportunity Trust

“Digital Opportunity Trust empowers young people in Africa and the Middle East by providing platforms and resources to amplify their voices and turn their ideas into impactful actions. Through digital literacy and 21st-century skills, DOT supports their initiatives and engagements, enabling them to become change-makers who lead transformative projects, driving positive change and fostering inclusive digital economies in their communities.”

-Janet Longmore, Founder and CEO, Digital Opportunity Trust

Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT) has been instrumental in mobilizing young people to lead climate awareness and community action across Africa and the Middle East. With the generous support of the Cisco Foundation, DOT launched its inaugural climate project,“Mobilizing Young People as Leaders of Climate Awareness and Community Action.” This initiative harnesses the energy, creativity, and urgency of youth to build grassroots resilience to climate change. At its core is the DOT Climate program, an experiential learning experience for youth leaders, known as Climate Champions. These champions are equipped with a climate curriculum and community placements to empower them to work alongside people in climate-vulnerable communities, increasing their ability to survive and thrive in a changing climate. Learn more about Climate Champions in this video .

In the program's first year, DOT collaborated with experts to develop an innovative four-week curriculum that blends intensive education on climate science with training in mindfulness, digital skills, climate advocacy, and social innovation. Additionally, DOT and its partners created a custom toolkit enabling Climate Champions to guide small-scale climate action projects in their communities using participatory action research (PAR). The cohort of Climate Champions comprised 19 recent university graduates from Lebanon and Tanzania, who, after completing the curriculum, engaged 14 communities and reached over 600 community members. They faced various challenges but ultimately succeeded in helping communities identify and address their most pressing environmental needs, demonstrating the potential for local solutions to global problems.

How Digital Trust Opportunity is making a difference:



19 Climate Champions from Lebanon and Tanzania engaged with 14 communities, reaching over 600 community members

86% of community members indicate an increase in climate-related knowledge while 78% indicate greater motivation to act

The DOT Climate program impacted 624 people, with 365 women and 259 men participating

100% of Climate Champions can confidently explain the science of climate change and its impact on vulnerable communities More than three-quarters of the Climate Champions felt confident in inspiring others through their optimism by the end of the program, a significant increase from less than a quarter at the start

By collaborating with DOT and local communities, participants can help amplify efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability practices.

How to get involved:



Volunteer as a Mentor : Professionals can share their expertise and experiences by mentoring young Climate Champions. This guidance helps develop essential skills and confidence needed to lead impactful projects in their communities. Participate in Local Environmental Projects : Individuals can get involved in local climate action initiatives supported by DOT. Whether it's organizing community clean-ups, planting trees or conducting awareness campaigns, participating in these activities can make a significant difference.

