GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES CANDACE CAMERON BURE AND CAMERON MATHISON STAR IN HOME SWEET CHRISTMAS, PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

Great American Family, a leader in the production of high-quality, Original Christmas movies, announced start of production for Home Sweet Christmas, a World Premiere Original Movie, starring Candace Cameron Bure ("Ainsley McGregor Mysteries," A Christmas Present, My Christmas Hero) and Cameron Mathison (A Kindhearted Christmas, A Merry Christmas Wish, "General Hospital"), which premieres during the network's beloved franchise, GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024 . [ Note to Editors: Previously announced Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells will not go into production in 2024. Candace Cameron Bure's two Christmas films this holiday are Home Sweet Christmas (wt) and A Christmas Less Traveled].

In Home Sweet Christmas, Sophie Marlow (Bure), a

successful mergers and acquisitions attorney, is called home to Waynesbridge, Washington, following her great uncle's passing. Uncle Henry left Sophie 60% ownership in his Marlow Maple Meadows, a sprawling patch of sugar maple forest. Though Sophie hasn't been on the property in decades, she immediately begins retracing the happy steps of her youth before encountering Sam (Mathison), her long-lost, childhood friend. Sam has returned to the farm after learning Henry left him the other 40% of the property. The legacy property means a quick sale is likely, though Sophie and Sam will discover neither of them is ready to let go just yet.

is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Mick MacKay serves as Producer, and Paula Elle directs an original screenplay written by Kevin Commins and Robin Dunne. Executive producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Gerald Webb, Trevor McWhinney, Paula Elle, and Martin Wood. Supervising Producers include Jonathan Shore, Robyn Wiener, Michael Shepard, and

David Oland serves as Associate Producer.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

As the flagship linear TV network of Great American Media, Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations the whole family can enjoy together, including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Great American Family is available in 50 million households via cable and satellite providers; visit

ABOUT CANDY ROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

Candy Rock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. Candy Rock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

