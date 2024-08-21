Navigating Weather-Related Travel Disruptions: Insuremytrip.Ca Reveals Traveller’S Rights And Insurance Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weather-related issues have become more frequent as of late. Even if a traveller's destination isn't impacted by a weather event, it can still cause a ripple-effect at airports across Canada.

Travellers have rights under The Canadian Agency's Air Passenger Protection regulations, including assistance and refunds for delays and cancellations. However, this does not apply to situations outside the airline's control, like weather.

According to the experts at InsureMyTrip.ca , an All-inclusive travel insurance policy can provide coverage during a weather-related delay or cancellation.

Trip delay insurance typically provides allowance for meals, accommodations, transportation, communications, and covered expenses incurred during schedule changes.

Trip cancellation insurance can provide reimbursement in the event a traveller must cancel a trip for a covered reason. These expenses may include deposits, flight, hotel, car rental, event tickets, excursion, and cruise bookings.

How Weather-Related Coverage Works

Travellers with travel delay or trip cancellation benefits (included in all-inclusive plans) may receive coverage in the following incidents:

Flights are grounded due to weather – Many plans may cover a traveller when common carriers such as airlines and cruise lines cease service due to weather. The cessation of services may require a certain number of hours or you to lose a percentage of your trip duration which will be listed in the policy.

Weather damaged my hotel or resort – Many plans may cover a traveller when a hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a storm or weather event.

Weather damaged primary residence – If a natural disaster renders a traveller's principal residence uninhabitable, insurance may provide coverage.

A traveller no longer wants to travel – Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage allows travellers to cancel for something other than a covered reason, like fear or changing their mind, and be reimbursed a portion of their prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs. CFAR may either be an optional benefit you can add to or included in a plan – if requirements are met.

Airline Responsibilities During Weather Events

Under Canada's Air Passenger Protection regulations, airlines are required to provide communication, reimbursement, and assistance when a delay or cancellation is within the airline's control.

However, in situations outside the airline's control, like weather, the carrier is only required to rebook a traveller on the next available flight or, in certain circumstances, refund the price of the ticket. Airlines are not required to provide assistance like food, drinks, or overnight accommodation if a flight is delayed or cancelled due to weather.

Travellers concerned about flight changes or cancellations during a weather event should consider a travel insurance policy.

