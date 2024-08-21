Cairo Restates Objection To Israeli Occupation Escalatory Policies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Wednesday echoed opposition to the Israeli occupation's escalatory policies, assassination policy and breach of countries' sovreignty as leading to nothing but further escalation that would make it difficult to contain the crisis.

This came in a phone contact between Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, which focused on regional and international issues, chiefly the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, Spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ahmad Abu Zeid said in a press statement.

Abdelatty discussed with his Australian counterpart the intensive effots of Egypt, Qatar and the US to stop the Gaza war immediately and end the humanitarian anguish of the Palestinian people, he added.

The Egyptian foreign minister warned that the continued crisis in Gaza is mainly to blame for deepening tensions and confrontations in the region.

For her part, the Australian foreign minister said her country looks forward to continued cooperation and coordination with Egypt regarding investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

The spokesman added that both sides had agreed to promote Egyptian-Australian cooperative relations in all fields. (end)

