Ricky Meetei And Teammates Await More Action In Rain-Drenched Kathmandu

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu (Nepal), Aug 21 (IANS) As the relentless rain cast a shadow over Kathmandu, the India U20 men's national team faced their own tempest of challenges amidst the ongoing SAFF U20 Championship.

With their crucial Group B match against the Maldives on August 23 drawing near, the Blue Colts' preparations were marred by unyielding downpours that forced them into an unexpected indoor training session at their hotel.

Head coach Ranjan Choudhuri, ever mindful of his players' well-being, made the pragmatic decision to shift the session indoors to avoid injuries and issues. Despite the disruption, team captain Ricky Meetei Haobam exuded a calm and positive demeanor. "Such things are never in your control, so there's no point dwelling on them," Ricky said with a stoic resolve. "If something does not go according to plan, we just have to keep positive and prepare for the next day, or the next activity. It's all in the mind."

India's campaign began with a gritty 1-0 victory over Bhutan, despite being reduced to nine men. However, the group's dynamics shifted dramatically when 10-man Bhutan claimed a 2-1 victory over the Maldives. This result left the Blue Colts in a precarious position, where a draw or better against the Maldives would be necessary to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

In the face of these pressures, Ricky remained focused on the positives. "Of course, we are here to be champions of SAFF," he asserted. "This is the first time I'm playing at the U20 level, so things are a little different. Every country is improving bit-by-bit, but we are a strong side as well."

He reflected on the progress of his team, noting that each player's experience in domestic football had sharpened their competitive edge.

The journey to the U20 captaincy was an unexpected but welcome honor for Ricky. Appointed as captain prior to the championship, he embraced the role with enthusiasm and pride. "I did not expect to receive the captain's armband, but I am glad that the coaches felt that I was capable enough to take on such a role in the team," Ricky said.

"When I told my parents about it, they were so proud, I am proud to wear the armband."

Beyond the SAFF Championship, Ricky and his teammates face another significant challenge-the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Drawn into Group G with Mongolia, IR Iran, and Laos, the team will remain in camp after the SAFF Championship to prepare for this new test.

Ricky's football journey began with Eastern Sporting Union in Manipur, where he first showcased his talent and earned a spot on the India U17 team. His contributions were pivotal in winning the SAFF U17 Championship in 2022 and qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Following his success, he moved to Bengaluru FC and helped secure the SAFF U19 Championship in 2023.

Though primarily known as a right-back, Ricky's career began as a left winger before transitioning to center-back. His transformation into a right-back came under the guidance of coach Bibiano Fernandes during the U17 camp. Despite his evolving role, Ricky remains adaptable and driven by his passion for the game, often dreaming of playing in central midfield, inspired by his admiration for Sergio Busquets.