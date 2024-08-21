Global Security Experts Unveils The Military-Grade Ongard STARTLE 360 Ultra Bright Security Motion Detection Flood Light

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- JDFATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Security Experts Unveils the Military-Grade OnGARD STARTLE 360TM: The Ultimate LED Motion Sensor Flood Light for Home and Commercial SecurityRevolutionary STARTLETM Motion-Detection Security Light Boasts Military-Grade Durability and Blinding Brightness to Thwart IntrudersGlobal Security Experts proudly announces the launch of the OnGARD STARTLE TM LED Security Light, the latest innovation in outdoor motion detection security lighting. Designed for both residential and commercial use, this military-grade motion sensor outdoor flood light features cutting-edge technology and unparalleled durability to deter even the most determined intruders.The OnGARD STARTLETM motion sensor flood light's groundbreaking design and high-intensity LED bulbs provide a powerful and effective way to protect homes and businesses from intruders. Ideal for office parks, law enforcement agencies, backyards, entrances, driveways, and more, this LED motion sensor outdoor flood light creates a blindingly bright light that startles and intimidates trespassers.Jordan Frankel, known worldwide as the Security Sensei and founder of Global Security Experts, explains,“Leaving outdoor lights on all night is a big security mistake. It gives intruders a clear path to vulnerable points like windows and doors. The STARTLETM motion-detection security light addresses this issue by only illuminating when motion is detected, giving residents a significant security advantage.”The OnGARD STARTLETM outdoor flood light with motion sensor offers a robust solution for enhancing lighting for security at homes, businesses, schools, government facilities, and military installations. Its design ensures that it can withstand extreme conditions, including adverse weather and even small-caliber bullets.The OnGARD STARTLETM motion-sensing flood light doesn't just enhance security-it also saves money and protects the environment. The ultra-bright LED security light bulbs produce 700 watts of intense brightness while using only 160 watts of power. This efficiency reduces energy consumption by up to 75% compared to standard outdoor lighting.Key Features of the OnGARD STARTLETM LED Security Light:.Stops Intruders in Their Tracks: Generates up to 11,000 lumens of bright blinding light, intimidating and startling trespassers..Energy Efficiency: Uses up to 75% less energy than standard outdoor lights..Maintenance-Free: Long-lasting LED chips provide 50,000 hours of light, or approximately 25 years. Never climb a dangerous ladder again to change abulb..Tamper-Resistant: Built with precision die-cast aluminum ballistic housing, it withstands attacks from rocks, baseball bats, and small-caliber firearms..Weatherproof: The STARTLETM outdoor motion flood light boasts an IP66 rating, withstanding dust, rain, heat, snow, and ultraviolet rays..Motion Activation: The PIR sensor light activates when motion is detected within a 270° perimeter radius and up to 75 feet away..Eco-Friendly: Contains no mercury or toxic materials.About Jordan Frankel:Jordan Frankel, also known as The Security Sensei, develops revolutionary security products and solutions that protect both lives and property. Agencies and corporations such as NASDAQ, the US Military, and law enforcement trust Mr. Frankel with their security and safety needs. Featured on Oprah, FOX News, and in numerous publications, Mr. Frankel's ability to outsmart intruders and his commitment to making security accessible for everyone underpin the success of Global Security Experts Inc. Mr. Frankel is available for media interviews by appointment only.About Global Security Experts, Inc.:For nearly two decades, the professionals at Global Security Experts, Inc. have provided affordable, customized home security solutions. Offering state-of-the-art security devices and physical deterrents to home invasion, as well as on-site training for families, businesses, and individuals worldwide, Global Security Experts stands as a trusted name in residential security. To discover more about what Global Security Experts can do for you, visit .

