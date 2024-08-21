Flash flood strikes eastern Afghanistan, killing 1, injuring 7

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, a severe flash flood struck eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, leading to one confirmed death and injuring seven others, according to Qurishi Badlon, the provincial Director for Information and Culture. The intense rainfall triggered the flood, which hit both the provincial capital, Jalalabad City, and the neighboring Surkh Rod district. Early reports indicate that an 18-year-old man lost his life as a result of the flooding.



The flood caused extensive damage, with more than 200 houses and shops reported to have been affected. The destruction was significant, displacing many residents and disrupting local businesses. This latest disaster adds to the mounting toll from recent severe weather events in the region.



In addition to the damage in Nangarhar, a similar flash flood hit Panjshir province on the same day. This incident resulted in severe damage to several houses, water canals, and roads, compounding the difficulties faced by the affected communities. The rapid and destructive nature of the floods has led to widespread property damage and infrastructural challenges.



Since May, Afghanistan has been grappling with frequent rainstorms and flooding, which have claimed around 400 lives and left thousands more homeless. The persistent severe weather has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the country, causing widespread devastation and highlighting the urgent need for relief and support efforts.

