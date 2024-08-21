Oman team shines at the Standoff international cyberbattle at SPIEF 2024

(MENAFN- Active DMC) During the online and offline cyber exercises, cybersecurity specialists tested the security of companies using a virtual state model. In this model, cyberattacks of varying complexity were simulated on realistic replicas of IT systems from the financial sector, industry, power, oil and gas, and utilities.



The defense teams registered 425 incidents and investigated 145 attacks during the battle. The attackers detected 112 vulnerabilities and triggered 12 critical events. The award ceremony included the participation of Alexander Shoitov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of Russia, and Tatyana Matveeva, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for the Development of Information and Communication Technology and Communication Infrastructure.



A total of 42 teams from 21 countries in Central and South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East—including the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman—participated in the cyber exercises at SPIEF 2024. The cyberbattle also featured response teams (CERT) and observers, such as independent experts and business function leaders.



Insight Information Security from Oman successfully participated in the battle with its employees performing remarkably well as both the red and the blue teams . Insight Warriors attacker team was recognized for having the highest number of accepted reports, detecting 25 vulnerabilities and securing the second-highest score, by points. Meanwhile, defenders from Insight CyberX ranked among the top three blue teams by the number of detected incidents.

Motasim Alanburi, Senior Cyber Security Analyst at Insight Information Security, commented: "The popularity of cyber exercises is growing every year due to the increasing cyberthreats to organizations. The exercises helps specialists better understand these threats and how to defend against them. Participants in Standoff Cyberbattle can test their cybersecurity skills in highly realistic conditions, facing simulated attacks and learning to protect against them. Here, fierce competition meets intensive training, allowing for the expansion of cybersecurity knowledge, and opportunities to network with fellow professionals. Undoubtedly, after the battle, we will continue to exchange experiences with other teams, as this is a surefire way to develop competencies."



Alexey Novikov, Managing Director at Positive Technologies, emphasized that in the face of rising cyberthreats and a global talent shortage, regular cyberrange exercises are the cornerstone of building result-driven cybersecurity.



"For eight years at Standoff, thousands of cybersecurity experts from around the globe have been learning from each other and honing their skills to effectively protect their organizations in real life. This international exchange of expertise is crucial because cybercrime knows no borders, and the white hat communities must not be confined within their own countries. We need to stand together to face this global challenge," said Alexey Novikov.







MENAFN21082024004341011474ID1108585332