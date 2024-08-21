BMW recalls over 720,000 cars over potential fire risk associated with water pump

(MENAFN) BMW is recalling over 720,000 due to a potential fire risk associated with the water pump's electrical connector. This recall covers several models, including the X1, X3, and X5, as well as some other vehicles. The issue stems from insufficient sealing in the water pumps, which can lead to fluid ingress at the electrical plug connector over time. This condition raises the risk of a short circuit, which, in rare cases, could result in a fire.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that the affected vehicles will undergo inspections to determine if the water pumps and plug connectors need replacement. In addition to these replacements, a protective shield will be installed to prevent any fluid that may drip from the positive crankcase ventilation system’s intake air house from reaching the water pump. This shield aims to reduce the risk of fire associated with the defect.



Vehicle owners will receive a recall notification starting in October. The notice will instruct them to take their cars to an authorized BMW service center, where necessary repairs and replacements will be performed at no cost. This recall reflects BMW's proactive approach to addressing safety issues and ensuring the safety of its customers.



The recall highlights the importance of vehicle maintenance and manufacturer vigilance in preventing potential hazards. By addressing the issue promptly, BMW aims to minimize any risks to vehicle owners and maintain confidence in the safety of its vehicles.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108585021