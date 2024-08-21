Germany confirms sharing certain information with Russia regarding investigation into sabotage of Nord Stream

(MENAFN) Germany has confirmed that it is sharing certain information with Russia regarding the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, according to a press conference held by a spokesperson from the German Foreign on Monday. The move addresses criticisms from Moscow, which has previously accused Berlin of withholding details about the probe.



The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which were crucial for transporting Russian natural gas to Germany and other parts of Western Europe, were severely damaged in September 2022. The explosions occurred under the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm, causing significant disruption to energy supplies. To date, the identities of the individuals or groups responsible for the attack have not been officially disclosed.



The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson elaborated that the exchange of information with Russian authorities is part of ongoing cooperation, though the specifics of the investigation cannot be fully disclosed as it remains active. This response follows recent remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who criticized Berlin for allegedly concealing critical facts and demanded greater transparency.



In an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia, Lavrov emphasized that Germany should cease its refusal to provide details that should have been uncovered during the investigation. He also announced that Moscow had formally complained about Berlin’s handling of the probe and called for an international inquiry to ensure a transparent examination of the incident.



The German official reiterated that while Berlin is committed to sharing information, it must balance this with the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

