(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, announced today the formal cessation of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Medvedev attributed the halt in talks to recent Ukrainian incursions into the Kursk region, stating that these actions have made further dialogue impossible. He emphasized that the situation has reached a point where discussions are no longer feasible, and any further exchanges would be futile.



In his statement on the Telegram messaging app, Medvedev declared that "the empty chatter is over," suggesting that the issues at hand are now clear to all parties involved, even if not explicitly acknowledged. He underscored the severity of the situation by noting that the ongoing conflict has rendered negotiations pointless until Ukraine is decisively defeated. This statement marks a significant shift in the stance of Russian officials regarding the peace process.



Medvedev’s remarks signal a hardening of Russia’s position, indicating that the cessation of talks is a direct consequence of recent military developments. The declaration reflects a broader strategy aimed at achieving complete victory over Ukraine before considering any future negotiations. This move underscores the current impasse in diplomatic efforts and highlights the deepening divide between the two nations amidst the ongoing conflict.



