Meet The Winners Of The Dominguez Firm's Fall 2024 Scholarships

Dominguez Firm, a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to promoting community advancement through education, is pleased to announce the winners of its Fall 2024 Scholarships. This semester's Collegiate Scholar is Victoria Zheng, a sophomore at New York University. Our Scholar is Joshuel Marley Calderon of UCLA School of Law. Both recipients were selected for their excellence inside and outside the classroom.

Victoria Zheng is majoring in Economics at New York University. She has shown extraordinary perseverance in overcoming the challenges of pursuing a top-tier education while living in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Raised in a single-parent household, she balances her studies with part-time work to assist her family and fund her education. Incredibly, she also finds time to do extensive volunteer work.

Zheng's dedication to giving was evident early when she founded her high school's first Economics Club. Her goal was to make the social science more accessible to all students. She also established a volunteer English tutoring program for underprivileged children in China, which helped them improve their abilities significantly. Currently, she organizes events at her church and gives free piano lessons to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Ultimately, Zheng aims to become an economic analyst, influencing policies that address financial disparities and promote sustainable development. "I am incredibly honored and grateful to receive this scholarship. This support allows me to continue my studies and focus on helping underprivileged students access equal education. Your generosity enables me to dedicate myself fully to creating opportunities for others and contributing to a more equitable future. Thank you for believing in my vision and empowering me to continue this important work."

Joshuel Marley Calderon is attending UCLA School of Law after completing his undergraduate studies at New York University. His journey has been marked by personal and financial difficulties. An unstable household, followed by his mother's illness, tested his resilience early on. He was forced to work multiple jobs to support his family while continuing his studies. Nevertheless, he graduated magna cum laude from New York University one year early.

These experiences fueled Calderon's passion for family law. His goal is to serve Hispanic/Latinx single mothers and children navigating divorce. He expressed his appreciation for his selection, "It means so much to me that The Dominguez Firm picked me for this scholarship. I was raised

by a single mother and was the first in my family to attend law school. This scholarship gets me one step closer to achieving

my dream of graduating law school and making my family proud for all of the sacrifices

they've made over the years."



