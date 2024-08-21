Farhan Akhtar To Release His New Single ‘Reach For The Stars’ On August 29

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar is all set to release his upcoming single christened“Reach For The Stars” later this month.

Farhan took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the cover, where he is seen singing into the mic with Reach For The Stars written on the background.

He wrote:“Hey, Excited to share I've got a new single titled 'Reach For The Stars' releasing on the 29th of August. Links to pre-save the drop can be found in bio. Happy listening and happy sharing.”

Recently, Farhan celebrated 23 years of his cult 'Dil Chahta Hai', which also marked his debut.

On Saturday, the actor-director took to his Instagram and shared a video celebrating the 23rd anniversary of his coming-of-age film.

He wrote in the caption: "Here's to lifelong friendships. To the cast, crew and audience, your love has kept #DilChahtaHai alive for 23 years. #23YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

It tells the story of three friends and how their dynamics change as life happens. The film changed the way stories are told in Hindi cinema and had a very urban approach in terms of the narrative, character, music, costume and styling.

Earlier this month, Farhan shared that men today are also victims of patriarchy as they are taught since childhood to "not be weak".

Farhan was speaking on the podcast“Figuring Out With Raj Shamani.”

In the podcast, he said:“We are taught that men don't cry, don't complain, and just get on with it... Because you have been taught since the time you were a kid that you have to be in control. You are not allowed to be weak. Men today are also victims of that patriarchy...”

The host then asked how men struggle to share and ask for help, to which Farhan replied:“Women are easier at doing it. Men in general are closeted.”

On the film front, Farhan is gearing up for“Don 3”, which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role after he took the baton from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.