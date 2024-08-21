Kamala Harris' campaign reaches record fundraising ahead of 2024 presidential election

(MENAFN) Since becoming the presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign has achieved an unprecedented fundraising milestone, raising nearly USD500 million, reflecting a surge of donor enthusiasm as the November 5 presidential election approaches. According to four sources familiar with the fundraising efforts, this remarkable sum was amassed within just four weeks, following Harris's entry into the presidential race on July 21. In the first week alone, her campaign successfully secured USD200 million, rallying significant support to establish herself as the party's nominee.



July proved to be a crucial month for Harris's campaign, as her team raised USD310 million, contributing to the total of USD1 billion that she and President Biden had accumulated before Biden's withdrawal from the race. This rapid accumulation of funds marked the fastest fundraising milestone in campaign history, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for Harris's candidacy. In comparison, the campaign of Republican candidate Donald Trump reported raising USD138.7 million in July, highlighting the intense competition between the two major parties. Despite Trump's strong fundraising efforts, Harris's campaign outpaced his with a total of USD327 million raised during the same period.



The momentum for Harris continued to grow in August, driven by the contributions of small-dollar donors and the enthusiastic turnout at her rallies across swing states. This ongoing support underscored the broad appeal of her campaign. On the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris praised Biden, who in his speech, highlighted his administration's achievements and urged voters to back Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in the upcoming election. The convention further solidified the Democratic Party's unified front, with Harris's record-breaking fundraising serving as a testament to the strong backing she has garnered from supporters nationwide.





