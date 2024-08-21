Mobile clinic offers free abortions

(MENAFN) At the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, a mobile offering free abortions and vasectomies has been fully booked even before the event officially began, according to organizers. The initiative, spearheaded by Planned Parenthood, aimed to provide free medical services to attendees over the course of the convention, but interest has been so high that no more appointments are available.



Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of reproductive services in the United States, announced earlier this week that it would set up a mobile clinic outside the convention center. This clinic was scheduled to operate on Monday and Tuesday, offering free vasectomies and medication abortions to those in need. However, by Sunday, the organization confirmed that all slots for both services had been filled, with a waiting list established for the vasectomies.



The move has sparked criticism and mockery from conservative commentators and social media users. Critics have derided the mobile clinic as an attempt to promote a controversial agenda and have used it as a point of ridicule against the Democratic Party. Some have taken to social media to express their disapproval, with comments like, “The average Democrat man is masked, vaxxed, and rendered infertile via Planned Parenthood abortion food truck,” and “Democrats busy deleting their next generation from existence.”



Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also weighed in on the controversy, expressing shock and sadness over the services provided. “Planned Parenthood is going to provide free vasectomies and abortions at the Democratic National Convention this upcoming week,” she said. “It’s hard to even comprehend and it’s truly heartbreaking. Being a mother is the most precious gift, choose life.”



In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, has been a strong advocate for reproductive rights and has called on Congress to pass legislation guaranteeing nationwide access to abortion services. The presence of the mobile clinic at the DNC highlights the ongoing debate over reproductive rights in the U.S., reflecting the broader political and social tensions surrounding the issue.

