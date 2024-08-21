How Sumukhi Suresh’S Prophecy Of Working With Vikramaditya Motwane Became A Reality

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Stand up comedian, and writer Sumukhi Suresh serves as a dialogue writer for Vikramaditya Motwane's next directorial venture 'CTRL' which stars Ananya Panday in the lead. She shared how her prophecy materialised through the passage of time.

The project marks a shift of genre for Sumukhi, who is otherwise known for her body of work in humour and satire.

'CTRL' is a cutting-edge thriller on the rising dependency of people on and explores the complex relationship between a popular influencer couple, Nella Awasthi (played by Ananya Panday) and Joe Mascarenhas (played by Vihaan Samat).

Sumukhi Suresh manifested working with Vikramaditya Motwane but getting to see self-fulfilling prophecy becoming a reality left her surprised.

Talking about the same, she said,“It was a moment of sheer audacity. I approached Vikramaditya at the iReel Awards in 2018, introduced myself, and confidently declared that we would work together in the next five years”.

She further mentioned,“To my surprise, he simply replied, 'Cool', in his classic style. Fast-forward to 2022, I got a call from him to write dialogues for his next film written by him and Avinash Sampath, and the rest is history”.

Her foray into the world of writing serves as a testament to her versatility as an artiste. With a film of this genre, audiences can expect a fresh and unexpected side of her as a writer.

“'CTRL' is nothing like the other work I have done. It's a thriller... a sci-fi. So as a writer, I was very excited to try my hand at it. It will be one of my first works that my brothers will finally watch! I am really excited about this project”, she added.

'CTRL' is all set to debut on Netflix on October 4.