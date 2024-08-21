Georgina Rodriguez HOT Photos: Know How Much Cristiano Ronaldo Pay His Girlfriend Every Month

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cristiano and Georgina Rodriguez, who have been together since 2016, are one of the most popular couples in the world. Know how much Ronaldo shells out monthly to Georgina if they get separate ways



Cristiano Ronaldo's massive monthly payout If the couple decide to separate, Ronaldo might have to unlock the vault. Portugal's TV GUIA magazine claims that the great is scheduled to give Georgina an astonishing monthly income of over £85,000.

Established upon the birth of their daughter Alana Martina, this agreement guarantees Georgina's financial security even should the romance sour. In the regrettable case of a divorce, Ronaldo's dedication to preserving Georgina's quality of life is not little change. Designed to keep Georgina's feet firmly on solid ground, this configuration is the financial equivalent of a golden parachute.

The legal arrangement also specifies that Georgina will own Ronaldo's opulent Madrid property. Ronaldo bought the villa in the La Finca neighbourhood for £4.2 million in 2010; it covers 900 square meters on a 4,000-square-metre estate.

Having played for clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, Ronaldo possesses an amazing net worth of almost £500 million. Currently earning £173 million annually in Saudi Arabia alone, he is among the best-paid athletes in the world, with millions more coming from sponsorship agreements.

Cristiano Ronaldo just collaborated with the sports company Whoop and posted a video of himself practicing at home. But his remarks grabbed everyone's attention, not his workout. Referring to Georgina Rodriguez as "my wife," Ronaldo started rumours of a possible covert marriage.

"When I'm not training at the club, I like to train with my wife at home," the Al-Nassr captain remarked in the video. She can inspire me as well, and I can inspire her." Ronaldo's public calling of Georgina, his wife, raises numerous questions about whether the pair has discreetly tied the marriage.



Out of his five children, two are shared with Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Jr., his eldest child, was born in 2010; his mother's name has never been disclosed. Ronaldo welcomed Mateo and Eva, twins, via surrogate in 2017.

November 2017 saw Ronaldo and Rodriguez welcome Alana Martina, their first child together. The couple declared in 2022 that they were expecting twins, but sadly lost their baby son during delivery. They made public a statement including this terrible news.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have stayed strong despite this sad loss, always supporting one another and their developing family.